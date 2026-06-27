Punjab Governor calls for united fight against drug abuse

Marking the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria addressed a special session of the Municipal Corporation Chandigarh (MCC), calling for a united social movement to eradicate drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

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The Governor described drug abuse as a global menace affecting society, public health, security and the future of youth. Expressing concern over attempts by drug traffickers to spread addiction from schools and colleges to local communities, he noted that Chandigarh's strategic location adjoining neighbouring states makes it vulnerable to illegal trafficking.

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He stressed that every young life lost to addiction weakens families and deprives the nation of its valuable youth power.

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The Governor emphasised that the fight against drugs cannot be won through law enforcement alone. He urged the civic body to launch awareness programmes in every ward, organise counselling sessions at community centres and actively involve schools, colleges, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), women's groups, youth clubs and voluntary organisations.

He proposed the formation of Drug-Free Ward Committees and called for transforming community centres into hubs for yoga, sports, meditation, counselling, personality development and skill enhancement. While advocating strict action against drug traffickers, he stressed the need for compassionate rehabilitation and social reintegration of youth battling addiction.

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Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi assured the Governor that the civic body would spearhead ward-level anti-drug campaigns across the city with active participation from councillors, residents and civil society.

Appreciating the continuous guidance and support extended by the Punjab Governor to the MCC, he said public representatives have a vital responsibility to educate citizens, motivate youth towards healthy lifestyles and build awareness against drug abuse in every locality.

He appealed to every councillor to make the campaign a people's movement by engaging educational institutions, market associations and community organisations.

Municipal Commissioner Amit Kumar expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh for his constant encouragement and special concern for the welfare and progressive development of the MCC.

He reaffirmed the corporation's commitment to implementing the Governor's vision through sustained public awareness, rehabilitation support and community participation.