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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Governor calls upon youth to take pledge against drugs

Punjab Governor calls upon youth to take pledge against drugs

Reviews preparation for ‘MY Bharat Yuva Connect – Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:45 AM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria. File
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Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria chaired a high-level meeting with Vice-Chancellors of universities across Punjab and Chandigarh to review preparations for the “MY Bharat Yuva Connect – Nasha Mukt Abhiyan”, a nationwide campaign aimed at mobilising youth against drug abuse.

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Addressing the meeting, Kataria emphasised that educational institutions have a pivotal role in creating a drug-free society by inspiring young people to adopt a healthy, disciplined and responsible lifestyle. He said the MY Bharat Yuva Connect – Nasha Mukt Abhiyan provided an excellent platform to unite students, teachers and educational institutions in the national movement against substance abuse.

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The Governor further directed all universities to ensure maximum participation of students, faculty members and volunteers in the Nasha Mukti e-Pledge (e-Shapat) Campaign through the MY Bharat Portal.

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He instructed universities to immediately commence preparations for the main programme scheduled to be held on August 2, at 10 am, during which the Prime Minister will address participants virtually. He stressed that every eligible student should be encouraged to register on the MY Bharat Portal, take the Nasha Mukti Pledge and download the e-certificate.

To ensure effective implementation, the Governor directed every university to nominate a dedicated Nodal Officer to coordinate with university departments, constituent colleges, affiliated colleges and MY Bharat functionaries. He emphasised that a target-based approach should be adopted for volunteer enrolment and pledge registration, with regular monitoring of progress at every level.

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