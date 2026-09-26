Punjab Governor flags off seven trucks carrying Rs 1.40 cr relief material for flood-hit Nepal

Continuing its humanitarian assistance to people affected by the devastating flash floods in Nepal, the Punjab State Red Cross on Thursday dispatched its third and largest consignment of relief material, further strengthening its ongoing relief campaign in solidarity with the neighbouring country.

Seven trucks carrying around 52 tonnes of essential relief supplies, valued at over Rs 1.40 crore, were flagged off from Punjab Lok Bhavan, Chandigarh, by Punjab Governor and President of the Punjab State Red Cross, Gulab Chand Kataria.

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The relief material has been donated by Amazon. Representatives of Amazon and DonateKart Foundation, along with Punjab State Red Cross Secretary Shivdular Singh Dhillon, were present on the occasion.

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The consignment includes generator sets, blankets, tarpaulins, solar lights and other emergency relief supplies. Kataria said the material was procured strictly in accordance with the requirements shared by the Nepal Red Cross Society to ensure that the assistance addresses the immediate needs of flood-affected communities.

This is the third major consignment dispatched by the Punjab State Red Cross as part of its ongoing humanitarian aid effort for Nepal. The first consignment, sent on September 1, comprised three trucks carrying ready-to-eat food items, ration, clothes and other essential supplies worth over Rs 10 lakh.

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The second consignment, dispatched on September 18, included relief material worth around Rs 38 lakh and was sent through the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in coordination with the Nepal Red Cross Society. Prepared according to specific requirements communicated by the Nepal Red Cross, the shipment was accompanied by a Punjab Red Cross team to the Nepalgunj international border, where it was handed over to the authorities concerned.

Kataria thanked Amazon, DonateKart and other contributors for their generous support to the relief campaign. He also appreciated the efforts of the Punjab State Red Cross in coordinating the collection, procurement and dispatch of relief material for the affected people of Nepal.

The Governor highlighted that the latest consignment also offers a local economic boost, as the relief material donated by Amazon was sourced from Punjab and Chandigarh. This, he said, supports regional businesses and suppliers while contributing to the humanitarian relief effort.

Kataria said the people of Punjab had always stood by those facing hardship. Reiterating solidarity with the Nepal Red Cross and the people of Nepal during this difficult time, he said the latest dispatch marks another significant step in Punjab’s continued humanitarian response to the flash floods, reflecting the spirit of compassion, cooperation and service that defines the Red Cross movement.