Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria inaugurates new Grewal Eye Institute hospital in Chandigarh

The Governor of Punjab & Administrator, Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, today inaugurated Grewal Eye Institute’s new eye hospital in Chandigarh. He graced the occasion as the chief guest, along with eminent dignitaries and members of the medical fraternity.

“The new facility is built around time and trust: quick registrations, coordinated diagnostics, and a one-stop optical and pharmacy,” said Dr Sartaj Grewal, medical director, Grewal Eye Institute, in a press release.

The hospital will offer comprehensive services, including cataract (including premium IOLs), cornea & ocular surface, retina & vitreous, glaucoma, paediatric ophthalmology & squint, oculoplasty, uvea, neuro-ophthalmology, and emergency eye care.