Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria sets Sept 30 deadline for drug-free city

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday set a September 30 deadline for the Chandigarh Police and Administration to eliminate the drug trade, warning that the concerned SHO and field staff would face action if drugs were found being sold in their area after the cut-off date.

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Addressing the first anniversary function of the Senior Journalists Forum here, Kataria said no illegal business, including drug trafficking, could survive without the connivance of police and civil officials, and asserted that he was determined to break this nexus.

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“I have taken a meeting of the Administration and Police top brass and told them loud and clear that I would not let anyone sell drugs in Chandigarh post September 30,” he said.

Kataria’s announcement came after a review meeting he chaired at the Police Headquarters with Home Secretary Mandip Singh Brar, DGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, IGP Pushpendra Kumar and all SSPs/SPs, DSPs and SHOs, according to an official statement.

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He directed the police to identify drug suppliers and peddlers and asked the DGP to strengthen the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) with additional personnel, cyber experts and legal experts.

The meeting was informed that several identified peddlers were already in judicial custody under the NDPS Act and that 58 hotspots linked to drug use or peddling had been identified across the city.

Kataria also announced plans to develop Chandigarh as a model city built on “good people and good society”, while strengthening its position as an education and sports hub.

Earlier, Forum president Jagtar Sidhu welcomed the Governor and sought a health insurance cover, a special emergency fund and a dedicated Bhavan for senior journalists. Responding, Kataria said PM Narendra Modi had already extended health cover to all Indians, but special cases could still be sent to him for consideration. On the Bhavan demand, he said since the MHA had barred allotment of any land in Chandigarh since 2012, the Forum could identify a vacant or unutilised building and send a proposal for his consideration.