Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stresses TiECON’s role in boosting startup ecosystem

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria underscored the pivotal role of TiECON in fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem in Punjab and Chandigarh, urging entrepreneurs to capitalise on the region’s thriving IT landscape.

Addressing a distinguished gathering at the 10th edition of TiECON Chandigarh, the Governor lauded the city’s emergence as a hub for IT-enabled industries, which has significantly contributed to job creation and economic expansion. “It is heartening to see Chandigarh evolving into a fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship. The IT sector’s growth here is not only driving business success but also generating employment opportunities in allied sectors,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation for the event’s focus on women empowerment, highlighting the crucial role of women in shaping the nation’s progress. “Women are equal stakeholders in India’s growth story, and their increased participation in the workforce is essential for holistic development,” he added.

Governor Kataria felicitated outstanding entrepreneurs with STPI awards, recognising their contributions to the IT and startup sectors. Vice-president of TiE Chandigarh Puneet Verma delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Governor for his unwavering support in promoting entrepreneurial initiatives.