DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stresses TiECON’s role in boosting startup ecosystem

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria stresses TiECON’s role in boosting startup ecosystem

Addressing a distinguished gathering at the 10th edition of TiECON Chandigarh, the Governor lauded the city’s emergence as a hub for IT-enabled industries, which has significantly contributed to job creation and economic expansion
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:54 PM Mar 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria underscored the pivotal role of TiECON in fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem in Punjab and Chandigarh, urging entrepreneurs to capitalise on the region’s thriving IT landscape.

Addressing a distinguished gathering at the 10th edition of TiECON Chandigarh, the Governor lauded the city’s emergence as a hub for IT-enabled industries, which has significantly contributed to job creation and economic expansion. “It is heartening to see Chandigarh evolving into a fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship. The IT sector’s growth here is not only driving business success but also generating employment opportunities in allied sectors,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation for the event’s focus on women empowerment, highlighting the crucial role of women in shaping the nation’s progress. “Women are equal stakeholders in India’s growth story, and their increased participation in the workforce is essential for holistic development,” he added.

Advertisement

Governor Kataria felicitated outstanding entrepreneurs with STPI awards, recognising their contributions to the IT and startup sectors. Vice-president of TiE Chandigarh Puneet Verma delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Governor for his unwavering support in promoting entrepreneurial initiatives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper