Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria was brought to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here following a minor fall on Thursday.

"He received prompt evaluation and care from a team of senior specialists led by Dr Vijay G Goni, head, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Dr Rohit Manoj, Department of Cardiology," said an official spokesperson of PGIMER.

After a thorough clinical assessment and investigations, he was found to be in a stable condition with no immediate concerns, said the spokesperson.

Kataria is currently under observation and is expected to resume his routine activities soon, said the spokesperson.

Vivek Lal, director, PGIMER, and Pankaj Rai, deputy director (administration), called on the governor.