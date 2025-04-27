Punjab governor launches drive to combat drug abuse

Taking a significant step towards eradicating drug abuse and safeguarding the future of the youth, Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria today flagged off a week-long campaign, Victory Against Drug Abuse (VADA).

The initiative, aimed at fostering a drug-free society, was launched with a special ceremony held at PM SHRI GMSSS in Dhanas, where a “wish tree” was also installed on the campus.

The campaign represented a joint effort by the government bodies, educational institutions and community organisations to tackle the growing menace of drug abuse among the youth.

“By focusing on prevention, education, and rehabilitation, the initiative seeks to empower young individuals to make informed choices and lead healthier, more fulfilling lives,” Kataria said.

The Governor posted a heartfelt wish for a drug-free Chandigarh on the “wish tree”, a symbolic installation that serves as a reminder of the collective aspirations for a healthier community. The tree, adorned with wishes from students, teachers and community leaders, stands as a beacon of hope and commitment to the cause.

The campaign will encompass a series of activities designed to engage and educate the youth, including slogan writing/ poster making competitions, adopt a tree and talks by the experts.

Kataria further emphasised the importance of collective action, saying, “The fight against drugs is not just the responsibility of the government but of every individual in our society. Let us unite to create a safer, drug-free environment for our youth.”

The UT Administrator visited the school premises and commended the mural wall made by the students under the guidance of the faculty.