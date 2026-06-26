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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Govt promoting sports as remedy for drug addiction: Punjab minister

Punjab Govt promoting sports as remedy for drug addiction: Punjab minister

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Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 09:01 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Reiterating the Punjab Government’s commitment to eradicate the drug menace from the state, Revenue and Rehabilitation Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Thursday said the fight against drugs would continue until Punjab became completely drug-free.

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Addressing a district-level review meeting under the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign in Fatehgarh Sahib, he said making Punjab drug-free was a priority for CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. He stressed that the battle against narcotics was not the responsibility of any single department but a collective mission requiring active participation from society.

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The minister lauded campaign coordinators, local representatives, VDCs and administrative officials for their contributions to the ongoing anti-drug drive. He directed police officials to maintain close coordination with VDCs and ensure prompt action on any information related to drug trafficking or abuse.

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Mundian further said the government was simultaneously working on preventive measures by encouraging youth to participate in sports and constructive activities. He highlighted that sports stadiums were being developed at the village level to provide young people with positive opportunities and keep them away from drugs and other social evils. Stressing a zero-tolerance policy against drug smugglers, he said there was no place in Punjab for those involved in narcotics trade.

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