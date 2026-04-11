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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab & Haryana HC denies bail in Rs 2.5-crore fraud, sees pattern in ‘digital arrest’ scams

Punjab & Haryana HC denies bail in Rs 2.5-crore fraud, sees pattern in ‘digital arrest’ scams

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:22 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused regular bail to seven accused in the Rs 2.5-crore cyber fraud case after observing that such scams — once unknown — have now become rampant, targeting elderly citizens by exploiting their trust and unfamiliarity with digital systems.
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It began, perhaps, like any other call — routine, official, persuasive. For a 70-year-old retired chief architect in Chandigarh, it unfolded instead into a month-long ordeal as voices on the other end claimed the authority of the State and the sanctity of the law.

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What followed was not merely deception, but a carefully choreographed “digital arrest”. Admonishing the growing menace, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused regular bail to seven accused in the Rs 2.5-crore cyber fraud case after observing that such scams — once unknown — have now become rampant, targeting elderly citizens by exploiting their trust and unfamiliarity with digital systems.

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“Cases of digital arrest, once unknown, now rampant, involve a strategy coined in such a fashion that unsuspecting elderly get deceived, by exploiting their innocence and lack of familiarity with the digital system and stripped of their entire savings, leaving them with trust deficit in every sphere and a scar for their remaining life,” Justice Aman Chaudhary asserted.

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The Bench also called for urgent systemic response. “Sooner than not, robust solutions in terms of procedural safeguards and awareness campaigns shall have to be undertaken, so as to buckle up those who are vulnerable, particularly ones in the evening of their lives. Investigating agencies are required to work at enhanced prowess to train and become more tech-savvy about phishing scams, so as to bring such culprits to the book, by spreading its tentacles far and wide,” Justice Chaudhary observed.

The court observed in its detailed order that the victim was kept under constant psychological control from May 3 to May 30, 2025, coerced through video calls and threats and restrained from disclosing anything to her brother and niece, with whom she lived. The accused allegedly impersonated officials from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India, Mumbai Police, Central Bureau of Investigation and invoked the authority of the Supreme Court to make their claims appear authentic.

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Fabricated arrest warrants, forged directions from enforcement agencies and even documents purportedly signed by the Chief Justice of India were presented to her — convincing enough to make her part with her entire life’s savings. “She was drained of all her savings, leaving not even a single penny. What she may have gone through during that period, perhaps cannot even be fathomed,” Justice Chaudhary observed.

Rejecting the bail pleas, the Bench asserted the allegations prima facie gave rise to serious concerns, particularly in the backdrop of a surge in such offences. Justice Chaudhary observed that the menace of so-called “digital arrests” had already drawn the attention of the Supreme Court of India, which took suo motu cognisance and registered suo motu writ petition.

The defrauded Rs 2.5 crore was routed through multiple bank accounts, with the role of the petitioners surfacing during investigation.

“Considering the gravity of the offence of cyber fraud with the modus operandi of so-called ‘digital arrest’, in light of the precedent judgments coupled with the apprehension expressed by the victim, who fears for her life at the hands of the petitioners and is yet to be even examined, this court finds that the present petitions deserve to be and are hereby dismissed,” Justice Chaudhary asserted.

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