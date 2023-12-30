Punjab & Haryana High Court win T20 league

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

The 10th edition of the All-India T20 Legal Premier League, 2023, was held at Ayush Cricket Academy, Dehradun, from December 24 to 28.

Punjab and Haryana High Court win the final match of the tournament, beating Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court. Gaurav Sorot, captain of Punjab and Haryana HC won the toss and elected to bat first. The team scored 225/6 in 20 overs.

Deepak Dhuran hit 94 runs in 44 balls and Deepak Bisht scored 42 runs in 29 balls. Chasing the total, the J&K team scored 202/8 in 20 overs. Amir scored 45 runs in 35 balls and Arif Hameed scored 43 runs in 15 balls. Sonu Saini and Pawan of HC took three and two wickets, respectively. Deepak Dhuran was named man of the match and also player of the tournament.

