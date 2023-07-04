Punjab, Haryana in quarterfinals, Chandigarh out

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 3

Hockey Punjab and Hockey Haryana sailed into the quarterfinals of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship being held at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

While the two neighbouring states cleared the qualifying round by scoring nine and six points, respectively, Hockey Chandigarh failed to clear the league stage after losing their last tie to Hockey Mizoram 0-6.

The local side remained second in Pool G with six points from two wins and one defeat. In their first tie, Chandigarh eves defeated Gujarat 16-0, followed by a 2-0 win over Hockey Uttarakhand. Hockey Mizoram topped the pool with nine points by winning all three outings.

Meanwhile, in their last league match, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Bengal 10-4. Pinki remained the top performer for the side by scoring four goals. She sounded the wooden plank in the fifth minute, followed by more goals in 32nd minute, 37th minute and 51st minute.

Ishika (11th, 51st) and Sakshi Rana (19th, 47th) scored a brace to strengthen their position, while Sejal and Sukhpreet Kaur scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana. Priyanka Guria and Sanjna Horo scored two goals each for Hockey Bengal.