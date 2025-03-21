Punjab Kings kickstart their campaign with puja

Batting at number 3, Punjab Kings’ newly appointed skipper, Shreyas Iyer, scored a blistering 85 off 41 balls during the team’s first practice match at the Maharaja Yadavindra PCA International Stadium in Mullanpur. Iyer’s explosive knock powered Team B to a total of 205 runs in 20 overs. For Team A, Shashank Singh claimed 2/38.

In reply, Team A’s openers, Priyansh Arya (72 off 31 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (66 off 42 balls), got off to a strong start, with Vinod contributing 26 runs. However, Team A fell short, finishing with 198 runs and losing by seven runs. Arshdeep Singh was the standout bowler for Team B, claiming 2/22.

Seeking blessings

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings players and coaches performed a puja at the new PCA International Stadium today, ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign. The PBKS will kick off their IPL season on March 25 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi International Stadium. After playing another away game against Lucknow Super Giants, the team will return to Mullanpur for two back-to-back home matches against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. In previous editions, PBKS co-owner made headlines for performing puja at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium, the former venue for IPL games.

The PBKS will host Rajasthan Royals on April 5 in Mullanpur, followed by three home games against Chennai Super Kings (April 8), Kolkata Knight Riders (April 15) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (April 20). The side will also play three home games at their secondary venue in Dharamsala, against Lucknow Super Giants (May 4), Delhi Capitals (May 8) and Mumbai Indians (May 11).

In addition, the PBKS welcomed 30 individuals from the region to their training session at the stadium. Among the attendees were children and adults, including specially-abled individuals associated with the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab Centre, SOREM Interventions for Autism & Related Disabilities and the Smiling Dandelion Foundation. The group enjoyed an unforgettable experience, watching the Punjab Kings train up close. To their amazement, they also had the opportunity to interact with Head Coach Ricky Ponting, Captain Shreyas Iyer, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and pacer Lockie Ferguson.