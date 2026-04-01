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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Kings thrill fans with 2nd home win

Punjab Kings thrill fans with 2nd home win

Players wear black armbands to honour victims of boat tragedy in Vrindavan

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Deepankar Sharda
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:38 AM Apr 12, 2026 IST
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Fans cheer for Punjab Kings during an IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mullanpur on Saturday. Tribune Photo: vicky
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A run-fest under the blazing sun turned into a spectacle of big hitting as Punjab Kings registered their second home win of the Indian Premier League (IPL), defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets while chasing a formidable 220 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh PCA International Stadium in Mullanpur.

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Despite the intense afternoon heat, a packed stadium witnessed a high-scoring contest that produced 442 runs across both innings. The match featured 29 sixes, 31 boundaries and 10 wickets, making it the second-highest aggregate at the venue.

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This was the second match of the season at the stadium and the first to be played in afternoon conditions. Undeterred by the weather, fans turned up in large numbers, filling the stands well before the 3.30 pm start. The approach roads saw heavy congestion as spectators made their way to the venue.

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“It was a battle of two strong sides. Punjab Kings are in great form and the way they chased the target was remarkable,” said Khushdeep Singh, a spectator.

Another fan, Deepin, added, “Reaching the stadium is a challenge, but once inside, the experience makes it worthwhile. We attended the first match and hope to watch more games here.”

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While the majority backed the home side, local favourite Abhishek Sharma also drew loud cheers. The Amritsar cricketer played a scintillating knock of 74 off 28 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes to emerge as the top scorer of the match.

“He understood the conditions well and played brilliantly. It was a treat to watch him bat,” said another spectator, Pankhuri.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings players wore black armbands as a mark of respect for victims of the recent boat tragedy in Vrindavan.

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