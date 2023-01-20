Punjab lads beat MP, romp home

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 19

Punjab lads claimed a 10-wicket win over Madhya Pradesh to win the Vijay Merchant Trophy at SNR College Cricket Ground, Tamil Nadu. Chasing the target of 96 runs, Punjab openers Vihaan (55 off 67 balls, with seven boundaries and one six) and Rizu Shrivastwa (41 off 73 balls, with six boundaries) scored 97 runs.

Earlier in their first innings, Madhya Pradesh posted 162 runs. In reply, Punjab lads scored 238 runs. Trailing by 76 runs, Madhya Pradesh lads again failed to deliver and were bundled out for 172 runs in their second innings.

Anmoljeet claims 11 wkts

Punjab’s Anmoljeet remained the star of the final as he accounted for 11 wickets. In the first innings, he claimed 6/64, while in the second innings, he accounted for 5/93. Namitveer and Aryan Yadav claimed two wickets each. In the first innings, Punjab innings was supported by skipper Arjun Rajput (52), Gursharan Singh (39), Jaskaran Singh Sahil (36), Vihaan (32) and Shrivastwa (31).