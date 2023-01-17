Punjab lads log victory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

Punjab lads registered a convincing win by an innings and 130 runs against Jammu and Kashmir in the Col CK Nayudu Trophy played at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur.

After reducing the visitors for 78 in their first innings, the hosts posted 322 runs to take a 244-lead. In their second innings, the visiting batters again performed poorly and were bundled out for 114 runs. Arjun Pappal scripted this win for Punjab as he accounted for 4/17. Prerit Dutta claimed 3/40, while Aradhya Shukla and Aryamn Dhaliwal took one wicket each for the hosts.

Lone Nasir (24) was the main scorer for the visiting side. Earlier, Punjab innings was bolstered by fine contributions by Pukraj mann (90 off 175 balls, with 13 boundaries), Salil Arora (70 off 109 balls, with six boundaries and two sixes), Vishwa Pratap Singh (45 off 118 balls, with seven boudfanries) and Gourav Choudhary (37 off 50 balls). Vishal Kumar emerged the best bowler for the visitors as he claimed 6/100.