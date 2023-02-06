Punjab man held for opening fire in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 5

The Ambala police have arrested a man in connection with a firing incident in Ambala Cantonment last night.

The suspect has been identified as Subhash, a resident of Punjab. He was produced before a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

Subhash is reportedly younger brother of gangster Mohit Rana, who was shot dead last year.

In his complaint to the police, Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Ram Bagh Road, Ambala Cantonment, stated that he runs a hotel in Ambala. Around 9.30 pm, a verbal spat broke out between some people. They went out of the hotel and kept quarreling with each other. In the meantime, Subhash Kumar, a resident of Rajpura, pulled out a revolver, opened fire in the air and managed to flee from the spot.

A case was registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station. Naresh Kumar, SHO of Ambala Cantonment, said Subhash was arrested for opening fire in the air last night. The exact reason behind the dispute between him and other men, who were having dinner there, was yet to be ascertained.

Suspect gangster’s younger brother

Naresh Kumar, SHO of Ambala Cantonment, said Subhash was arrested for opening fire in the air last night. The exact reason behind the dispute between him and other men, who were having dinner there, was yet to be ascertained. Subhash is reportedly younger brother of gangster Mohit Rana, who was shot dead last year.

#Ambala