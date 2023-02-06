Punjab man held for opening fire in Ambala

Ambala, February 5
The Ambala police have arrested a man in connection with a firing incident in Ambala Cantonment last night.
The suspect has been identified as Subhash, a resident of Punjab. He was produced before a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.
Subhash is reportedly younger brother of gangster Mohit Rana, who was shot dead last year.
In his complaint to the police, Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Ram Bagh Road, Ambala Cantonment, stated that he runs a hotel in Ambala. Around 9.30 pm, a verbal spat broke out between some people. They went out of the hotel and kept quarreling with each other. In the meantime, Subhash Kumar, a resident of Rajpura, pulled out a revolver, opened fire in the air and managed to flee from the spot.
A case was registered at the Ambala Cantonment police station. Naresh Kumar, SHO of Ambala Cantonment, said Subhash was arrested for opening fire in the air last night. The exact reason behind the dispute between him and other men, who were having dinner there, was yet to be ascertained.
Suspect gangster’s younger brother
Naresh Kumar, SHO of Ambala Cantonment, said Subhash was arrested for opening fire in the air last night. The exact reason behind the dispute between him and other men, who were having dinner there, was yet to be ascertained. Subhash is reportedly younger brother of gangster Mohit Rana, who was shot dead last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
195 dead as 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey, Syria
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently sh...
Opposition parties hold demonstration on Parliament premises on Adani issue
Earlier, TMC skips opposition meeting on the issue
5 more Supreme Court judges take oath; top court's strength goes up to 32
Two vacancies still remain there in the top court
Municipal House to elect Delhi mayor today
This will be the third session after the high-stakes municip...
PM to inaugurate India Energy Week, open HAL's helicopter factory in Karnataka today
He will also lay the foundation stone of various development...