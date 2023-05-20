Punjab Man held under Arms Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a Punjab resident in an arms case. Complainant Harkeerat Singh, manager of a Sector 7 bakery shop, reported a .32 pistol and two cartridges were found in the washroom of the shop. During probe by police, Bhupinder Singh (44) of Hoshiarpur turned out to be its owner, but he failed to produce documents to carry the weapon in UT. He has been booked under the Arms Act. TNS

3 iPhones stolen from Mani Majra

Chandigarh: An unidentified person stole three iPhones from a house at Modern Housing Complex, Mani Majra. Complainant Rajesh Lamba reported the phones were stolen on the intervening night of May 17 and 18. A case has been registered. TNS

False email sender booked

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked an unidentified person under the Information Technology (IT) Act. According to the police, complainant Anil Kumar, Junior Assistant, Personal Staff, Deputy Commissioner office, Sector 17, reported that someone repeatedly sent false and vexatious mails in the name of Ram Dhari of Sector 43, on the office’s email ID. The police have registered a case under Section 66-C (punishment for identity theft) of the IT Act at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

NCC Commander calls on Adviser

Chandigarh: The Commander, Chandigarh NCC Group, Brig Parvinder Singh, called on UT Adviser Dharam Pal on Friday and discussed ways to increase the coverage of NCC by approaching more institutions in the city. He apprised the Adviser of the role and activities carried out by the NCC and highlighted activities planned for the ongoing academic year. TNS

Office-bearers elected

Chandigarh: Neetu Katyal has been unanimously re-elected president of the Tricity Photo Art Society for the second term. The new governing council was elected during an annual general House meeting of the society. The other governing council members elected were Parveen Jaggi vice-president, Prashant Verma general secretary, Hemant Chauhan press secretary, Ravi Arora treasurer and Anuj Jain executive member. Deep Bhatia and Vinod Chauhan have been nominated adviser and patron, respectively, of the society.