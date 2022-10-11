Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer visits Panjab University

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Punjab Minister of Higher Education Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer visited the Panjab University campus today.

He was accompanied by Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy and Fazilka legislator Narinder Pal Singh Sawna. Prof Amarjit Singh Naura, secretary, PUTA, welcomed the minister.

PUTA president Dr Mritunjay Kumar appreciated the state government’s approval for notifying the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

