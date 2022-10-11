Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer visits Panjab University

Chandigarh, October 10
Punjab Minister of Higher Education Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer visited the Panjab University campus today.
He was accompanied by Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy and Fazilka legislator Narinder Pal Singh Sawna. Prof Amarjit Singh Naura, secretary, PUTA, welcomed the minister.
PUTA president Dr Mritunjay Kumar appreciated the state government’s approval for notifying the implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
#fazilka #gurmeet singh meet hayer #Panjab University Chandigarh
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges
Makes public details of recent controversy
Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court
Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...
EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity
Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry
India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details
Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included
Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness
State mourning in UP