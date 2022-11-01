Punjab open ladies golf starts today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 31

In order to promote women’s golf in the region, the Chandigarh Golf Club (CGC) will host the annual national-level 28th Punjab Open Ladies Championship from November 1 to 3.

“This event is an ideal platform that grooms and prepares potential women golfers to compete at the national and international levels. Aditi Ashok, who made India proud by her performance in the last Olympics, had also participated in Punjab Open Ladies Championship. The championship is a part of Ladies’ Golf Tour, which is played in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Bengaluru, Kolkata and other cities of India,” said Dr GS Kochhar, vice-president, CGC, who will do the ceremonial tee-off.

In this three-day event, the cut will be applied after first two days. More than 100 golfers have confirmed their participation. ‘We have participants from Bhubaneswar, Bengaluru, Pune lndore and many other cities. The tournament will conclude on November 3 with a prize distribution ceremony,” said Ashu Singh, captain.