Punjab & Haryana High Court Bar suspends work till July 30 over LADC policy; passes three resolutions

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association on Tuesday resolved to suspend work in the High Court till July 30 in support of the Joint Action Committee of Bar Associations of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh protesting against the implementation of the Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) policy.

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The decision was taken at a General House meeting convened to decide the future course of action regarding the ongoing agitation by the District Bar Associations of Punjab, Haryana and the Union Territory of Chandigarh over the implementation of the LADC policy.

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According to a notice issued by the Executive Committee of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, the General House unanimously adopted three resolutions.

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It approved the issuance of a show-cause notice to advocate Arvind Seth in connection with the filing of a public interest litigation, which the General House stated was contrary to the interests of the legal fraternity.

The General House also resolved that the licences of Legal Aid Defence Counsel (LADC) engaged across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, be suspended by the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana and that the suspension order be placed before the General House at its next meeting scheduled for July 30 at 12 noon.

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It was added: “The work in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in support of the Joint Action Committee of Bar Association of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh against the implementation of LADC Polic has been suspended with immediate effect from today itself till July 30 (both days included). The further course of action with regard to the said issue shall be decided in the General House on July 30 at 12:00 pm”.