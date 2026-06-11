Punjab pensioners’ body condemns lathicharge on linemen

The Punjab Government Pensioners’ Association on Wednesday condemned the police lathicharge against protesting apprentice linemen in Patiala last week, terming it “unjustified and inhumane”.

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The union also urged the government to address genuine demands of the employees and pensioners.

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The members expressed solidarity with the apprentice linemen, who are seeking permanent appointment. The association also extended support to employees working at Sewa Kendras and called upon the government to resolve their pending issues at the earliest.

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Addressing a gathering, Harjit Singh said that the state government had failed to pay attention to the concerns of pensioners. He alleged that while representatives of pensioners’ organisations were assured during meetings that their demands would be considered, no concrete action had followed.

He said the continued delay in addressing pensioners’ issues had led to widespread resentment.