Punjab Police ASI convicted of killing brother, sister-in-law in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri has convicted an ASI of the Punjab Police, Harswaroop, of the murder of his younger brother, Prem Gyan Sagar, and sister-in-law, Divya, at their two-storey house in Ram Darbar last year. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on November 14.

The prosecution said Harswaroop and his brother resided in a house owned by their father, who lived in Himachal Pradesh. Harswaroop, along with his wife, son and daughter had the ground floor and Prem’s family lived on the first floor. According to the police, the two brothers regularly fought over the division of electricity and water bills.

A fight between the two erupted on June 22, 2021, around 9 pm. The ASI went to the first floor and repeatedly stabbed Prem while he was having dinner. As Divya intervened to save her husband, the cop stabbed her too. Divya died the same night and her husband succumbed to injuries at the GMCH-32 three days after. The two brothers had married two sisters.

The counsel for the accused argued that he was falsely implicated in the case and the witnesses did not support the case too.

The public prosecutor said the CFSL reports of the blood samples collected from the spot as well as the knife proved the case.

Court inspected crime weapon

During a hearing, the court directed the police to produce the knife used in the crime after the defence counsel said the dimensions of the weapon said to have been recovered from the accused did not tally with the sketch prepared by the doctor concerned. The knife was inspected by both parties and even by the court.

#punjab police