Punjab poll officer inspects EVM warehouse in Fatehgarh Sahib

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anindita Mitra, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Dr Sona Thind, on Tuesday conducted a detailed inspection of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) warehouse at the District Administrative Complex here. Representatives from various political parties were also present.

The CEO inspected the arrangements for the safe custody and maintenance of EVMs, VVPAT machines, stock registers, the security room, the CCTV surveillance system, fire-safety arrangements, and cleanliness at the warehouse. She also interacted with the representatives and reviewed election-related arrangements.

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Later, Mitra reviewed Form 6 and Form 8 submissions by booth-level officers (BLOs) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). She appreciated the work carried out by BLOs across Fatehgarh Sahib district and directed officials to continue performing their election duties efficiently.

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Among those present were Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Amarbir Kaur Bhullar, ADC (Development) Surinder Singh Dhaliwal, SDM Fatehgarh Sahib Karun Gupta, SDM Bassi Pathana Deepjot Kaur, SDM Amloh Harvir Kaur, SDM Khamanon Arvind Kumar Gupta, Election Tehsildar Nirmala Rani and representatives of the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Bahujan Samaj Party and CPI(M).