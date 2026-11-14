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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab rice scam: 14 FCI officials, 16 private persons get up to 3 years' jail

Punjab rice scam: 14 FCI officials, 16 private persons get up to 3 years' jail

Mohali CBI court convicts 30 in 2004-05 case of substandard rice passed off as Grade-A at three Sangrur centres; verdict comes over 20 years after case was registered

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Nitin Jain
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh/Mohali, Updated At : 09:18 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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A CBI court in Mohali has convicted 14 officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and 16 private persons, including rice millers, in the 2004-05 Punjab rice procurement scam, sentencing them to rigorous imprisonment of one to three years, along with fines.

The court pronounced the verdict on November 13, the CBI said on Saturday.

All 30 convicts were held guilty of criminal conspiracy and cheating under the Indian Penal Code. The 14 FCI officials were also convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case relates to Kharif Season 2004-05, when substandard rice was accepted as Grade-A at FCI centres in Malerkotla, Sunam and Tapa in Sangrur district. The CBI said this led to wrongful payments to rice millers and financial loss to FCI.

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The irregularities surfaced during joint surprise checks by the CBI in September 2005. Laboratory tests of rice samples showed the consignments did not meet the prescribed quality specifications. The CBI registered the case on January 7, 2006, and filed three chargesheets on November 28, 2008.

Sentences

All 14 FCI officials were sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000 each.

Six private persons, three each in the Malerkotla and Tapa cases, got three years’ rigorous imprisonment. Fines are Rs 25,000 each in Malerkotla and Rs 20,000 each in Tapa.

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Kewal Krishan, partner in M/s Mahavir Rice Mills, got the lightest sentence: one year’s rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.

The remaining private persons got two years’ rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

Case-wise break-up

Centre           Convicted       FCI officials     Private persons

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Malerkotla       10                     5                        5

Sunam               6                      3                        3

Tapa                  14                     6                       8

Total                 30                    14                      16

Convicted FCI officials (as named by CBI)

Malerkotla: Technical Assistants Varinder Rajput, Girdari Lal and K P Singh; Assistant Managers (Quality Control) Raunaq Ali and R N Sharma.

Sunam: Assistant Manager (Quality Control) R C Verma; Technical Assistants Som Pal Singh and K L Gulati.

Tapa: Deputy Manager (Quality Control) Gurmail Singh; Assistant Manager (Quality Control) R S Sirohi; Technical Assistants Ramesh Kumar, Harinder Singh, Harish Kumar and Satnam Singh.

Convicted private persons (as named by CBI)

Malerkotla

Three years: Harish Kumar and Rajnish Kumar (partners, M/s Shiv Shakti Rice Agro Products); Rakesh Goyal (partner, M/s R K Agro Tech).

Two years: Ramesh Singla (partner, M/s Shiv Shakti Rice Agro Products); Narinder Kumar (partner, M/s Satkartar Rice and Agro Mills).

Sunam

One year: Kewal Krishan (partner, M/s Mahavir Rice Mills).

Two years: Hari Ram and Jiwan Lal (partners, M/s K C Rice Mills).

Tapa

Three years: Budh Ram (partner, M/s Bansal Rice Mills); Pardeep Sharma (chairman, Sukhanand Rice Udyog Samiti); Bhushan Kumar (proprietor, M/s Ganga Rice Mills).

Two years: Vinod Kumar (partner, M/s Jai Jwala Rice Mills); Bharat Bhushan (secretary, Dhaliwal Rice Udyog Samiti); Ashok Kumar and Surinder Kumar (partners, M/s Luxmi Rice Mills); Ramesh Kumar (partner, M/s B I D Rice Mills).

Timeline

Kharif 2004-05: Substandard rice accepted as Grade-A at three Sangrur centres

September 2005: CBI joint surprise checks; samples tested

January 7, 2006: CBI registers case

November 28, 2008: Three chargesheets filed

November 13, 2026: Court convicts and sentences 30

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