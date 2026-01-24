Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela poster launched

The official poster of Mohali Carnival 2026 – Punjab Sakhi Shakti Mela, a grand event dedicated to women empowerment and the celebration of Punjabi culture was launched here today.

The carnival will be organised from January 30 to February 8, spanning 10 days, and will remain open from 11 am to 10 pm every day at the SARAS Mela Ground, Sector 88, Mohali.

The event will feature daily star singer nights, vibrant cultural performances, exhibitions, food courts, amusement activities and various programmes showcasing Punjab’s rich cultural heritage along with the strength, talent and creativity of women.

Deputy Commissioner Komal Mittal said, “Such events play a significant role in promoting women empowerment, preserving Punjabi culture, and providing a dynamic platform for artistes and women entrepreneurs.”

District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Parambeer Kaur was also present on the occasion.