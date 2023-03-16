Punjab SIT head asks UT DGP to register FIR

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, March 15

A Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed on the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the alleged illegal arrest of a dentist, Mohit Dhawan, has written to the Chandigarh DGP to register an FIR in the UT first and then only the SIT could probe the matter.

The complicated case is in the news as the UT had moved the Supreme Court against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order to form an SIT of Punjab Police in a matter pertaining to the jurisdiction of the Chandigarh Police.

In January this year, a team of the UT police allegedly ‘abducted’ Dhawan from the court and kept him in illegal custody before his arrest was shown from a different place.

On Dhawan’s petition later that he would not get justice from the Chandigarh Police, the High Court had earlier this month directed the Punjab Police to form an SIT to investigate the matter. Initially, the Punjab Police made ADGP Parveen K Sinha the head of the three-member SIT. Later, ADGP RK Jaiswal replaced Sinha. The other members of the team are SSP Nanak Singh and AIG Harvinder Singh Virk.

Sources said in a letter to Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan, SIT head RK Jaiswal had asked him to order registration of a case in Chandigarh. Sources said the letter citing the High Court order mentioned that as the alleged incident took place in Chandigarh, an FIR could be registered there only. The letter also requested the DGP to subsequently hand over the case file to Punjab for probe by the SIT as per the order of the High Court.

However, sources said the UT police may react to the letter only after the SC hearing on the UT plea on March 17.

As per the UT petition, Dhawan faced cheating and forgery charges from citizens of Kenya, New Zealand and the US. The UT cops prayed the SC that the High Court order on formation of the SIT might give rise to an incongruous situation as the Punjab Police had no jurisdiction over Chandigarh. Further, it might lead to a state police (Punjab) versus Central government cops (of Chandigarh).