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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Sports Dept holds football trials

Punjab Sports Dept holds football trials

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Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 07:32 AM May 10, 2026 IST
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The Sports Department, Punjab, organised football trials for the District/Sub-Centre Excellence School of PIS at the stadium on Singhpura road in Kurali on Saturday. The first day of the trials saw more than 200 players from different districts of the state showcase their football skills.

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During the trials, the fitness, sportsmanship and performance of the players was evaluated by experienced coaches. Parminder Singh Goldy, chairman, Punjab Youth Development Board, said the main objective of the trials was to select talented football players to represent the state of Punjab and prepare them for high-level training and competitions.

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District Sports Officer (Mohali) Rupesh Kumar Begra said the selected players would be prepared to represent Punjab on the national stage. Begra motivated players to move forward with discipline, hard work and passion.

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Department officials said they were committed to steering the state’s youth towards sports to keep them away from drugs and negative influences.

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