Punjab stone crushers threaten agitation over policy, operational issues

The All Punjab Crushers Association has raised serious concerns over operational challenges, procedural bottlenecks, technical glitches and multiple financial levies affecting the stone crusher industry across Punjab.

The association has urged the state government to take immediate corrective measures to ensure smooth operations, greater transparency and a sustainable business environment for the sector.

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Addressing a press conference, association chairman BD Gupta and president Manpreet Singh Gill warned that if the issues confronting the industry were not resolved at the earliest, crusher units across the state would be compelled to suspend operations and launch a statewide agitation.

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Association representatives said the crusher industry plays a vital role in supplying construction material for roads, bridges, highways and other infrastructure projects, thereby contributing significantly to Punjab’s development. However, they alleged that the sector continued to be neglected.

Gill said crusher units were earlier regulated by the Industries Department and operated with valid approvals from the Punjab Pollution Control Board. Since the industry was brought under the Mines Department in 2015, it has faced frequent policy changes and prolonged legal disputes. The association maintained that stone crushers were not involved in mining but function as an organised industry that procures raw material from authorised mines while paying royalty, GST and other statutory dues to the state.

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Among the key concerns highlighted was the issue of frequent power outages, which disrupt loading operations and affect productivity. The association sought clarity on the permissions and protocols required for the use of high-capacity generator sets to minimise downtime. It also flagged recurring technical failures on the departmental portal, which allegedly hinder the generation of mandatory Q-bills, resulting in loaded vehicles being stranded and causing operational delays.