DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab to auction Rs 2,000 crore government land in 13 towns

Punjab to auction Rs 2,000 crore government land in 13 towns

PUDA and other development authorities in the state will commence the e-auction on March 12, which will conclude on March 22
article_Author
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:01 PM Mar 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Group housing, schools, commercial plots, and other properties, such as SCOs/SCFs and booths, will be available.
Advertisement

The government is putting land and properties worth Rs 2,000 crore up for auction in 13 towns.

Residential, commercial, and institutional sites worth Rs 2,000 crore will be available in 13 towns, including Mohali, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Patiala, among others.

The Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) and other development authorities in the state will commence the e-auction on March 12, which will conclude on March 22.

Advertisement

Group housing, schools, commercial plots, and other properties, such as SCOs/SCFs and booths, will be available. GMADA officials said that sites would be allotted to the successful bidder upon receiving only 10 per cent of the final bid price.

Possession of the sites would be handed over to the allottees after they deposit 25 per cent  of the bidding amount. Twice—in September and October 2024—PUDA and other regional development authorities had auctioned properties worth more than Rs 2,000 crore.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper