Punjab Vigilance Bureau books ASI for seeking Rs 60,000

Mohali, September 14

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) today registered a corruption case against ASI Som Nath, who was posted at the City Kharar police station, for allegedly demanding a bribe Rs 60,000.

The complainant, Balbir Singh, a resident of Green Comfort Homes, Kharar, had filed a complaint on the Anti-Corruption Helpline, stating that he had a minor altercation with the ASI. The ASI confiscated his motorcycle and demanded Rs 60,000 for releasing it. The complainant had recorded the policeman’s call as evidence.

After an inquiry, the VB registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Som Nath.