Punjab Vigilance graft case: Chat GPT used to create fake complaints against public servants, says CBI

A chargesheet filed by the CBI in an alleged Rs 20-lakh bribery case involving Punjab Vigilance Bureau in the Chandigarh court reveals that the accused created fake vigilance-style complaints against officials using ChatGPT to extract money from them.

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The CBI had arrested Om Parkash Singh Rana, reader to DGP, Vigilance Bureau, and Vikas Goyal, Raghav Goyal and Ankit Wadhwa in the case on a complaint filed by Amit Kumar, ETO (GST), Malout. The accused demanded Rs 20 lakh from Amit to settle a complaint of Disproportionate Assets (DA). The CBI says the investigation of the Chat GPT account of Raghav reveals that for preparation of complaint against Amit on April 28, 2026, a request was made on ChatGPT to draft a complaint against Amit. In response, a vigilance-style complaint containing allegations of corruption, illegal gratification and disproportionate assets was generated.

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Further, examination of the ChatGPT records revealed that Raghav created a vigilance-style complaint regarding alleged irregularities in the scrutiny of records of Punjab Mandi Board, Civil Divisions Faridkot and Fazilka.

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On April 28, Raghav used AI to prepare another vigilance complaint against Inspector Varun Yadav, after incorporating the fictitious complainant particulars of Surinder Singh.

During investigation, the complaint was recovered from the office cabin of co-accused Om Parkash.

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The CBI says the examination of the ChatGPT account associated with Raghav has revealed a deliberate and systematic misuse of the vigilance complaint mechanism by preparing multiple complaints against different public servants through unverifiable identities. The intention behind such complaints was to create pressure and harassment.

The CBI says that the involvement of Om Parkash, holding a sensitive and influential position as a reader to the DGP (Vigilance), Punjab, further facilitated such misuse of the official mechanism. The coordinated conduct of both accused shows a well-planned criminal conspiracy to manipulate the vigilance process, exert undue pressure upon public servants and use official channels for obtaining unlawful monetary or other undue benefit.