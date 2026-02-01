Punjab women in kabaddi semis

The women’s kabaddi team of Punjab defeated Haryana 35-27 to march into the semifinals of the All India Civil Services Tournament. It is being organised by the UT Department of Sports under the aegis of the Central Civil Services Cultural & Sports Board (CCSCSB), at the Sector 42 Sports Complex.

The team of Bihar Secretariat won their quarterfinal against Maharashtra 46-35, while Rajasthan Secretariat posted a 27-10 win over Central Secretariat, Delhi. In the last match, Regional Sports Board (RSB) Mumbai defeated Andhra Pradesh Secretariat 25-11.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, RSB Bengaluru overpowered Government of Maharashtra with a 49-37 verdict and RSB Chennai defeated Government of Kerala 29-16. Central Secretariat ousted defeated RSB Mumbai 49-20 and Rajasthan Secretariat outplayed RSB Hyderabad 38-26.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Government of Maharashtra defeated Uttarakhand Secretariat 39–14, while RSB Bengaluru defeated RSB Kolkata 42–27. Kerala ousted Punjab by a narrow margin of 43-41 and RSB Chennai defeated Karnataka 35-10. Gujarat Secretariat defeated Rajasthan Secretariat 28-15 and RSB Hyderabad ousted NCT Delhi 14-07. Central Secretariat defeated Bihar Secretariat 10-05 and RSB Mumbai recorded a 37-16 win over Chhattisgarh Secretariat.