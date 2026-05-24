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Home / Chandigarh / Punjab Yuva Bhavan to come up in Chandigarh’s Sector 42

Punjab Yuva Bhavan to come up in Chandigarh’s Sector 42

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann virtually laid the foundation stone of the project during the Players’ Felicitation Ceremony held in Sector 35 on Sunday

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:08 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. File
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The Punjab Government will construct a ‘Punjab Yuva Bhavan’ in Sector 42, Chandigarh, at a cost of Rs 43.66 crore. The multistorey complex will house a 103-bed hostel, the office of the Punjab Directorate of Sports, a conference hall and other facilities.

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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann virtually laid the foundation stone of the project during the Players’ Felicitation Ceremony held in Sector 35 on Sunday.

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The project, which has been in the planning stage for nearly two decades, is expected to take a few years to complete. The proposed building will have three storeys and a basement, besides a canteen and offices related to sports and sportspersons.

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Meanwhile, the Punjab Government felicitated state players, including ICC Women’s World Cup-winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, hockey Olympians and other athletes with cash awards and Maharaja Ranjit Singh Awards. Around 80 players were honoured with awards worth nearly Rs 40 crore.

The government also launched an online portal to help sportspersons apply for cash awards digitally. The portal will additionally enable sponsors to connect with players and showcase their achievements.

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