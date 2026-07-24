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Home / Chandigarh / Punjabi singer Dilpreet Dhillon booked for assaulting music producer in Mohali

Punjabi singer Dilpreet Dhillon booked for assaulting music producer in Mohali

Music producer Reymant Marwaha alleges Punjabi singer and actor Dilpreet Singh Dhillon assaulted him after a recording deal fell through

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 08:37 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Punjabi singer Dilpreet Dhillon. Photo: dilpreetdhillon1/Instagram
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Punjabi singer and actor Dilpreet Singh Dhillon has been booked for allegedly assaulting music producer Reymant Marwaha, wrongfully restraining him and pointing a pistol at him over a dispute related to a song recording deal at a friend’s house in Mohali’s Sector 70 on July 22.

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The Fatehgarh Sahib-based singer and actor, who started his career as a singer and later made his acting debut in Once Upon A Time in Amritsar (2016), has been accused of assaulting ‘Melody House’ owner Reymant Marwaha, pointing a pistol at him and threatening to harm his family at a common friend’s house in Sector 70.

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In his complaint, Marwaha said that he has been running a music company for the past five years and became acquainted with Dhillon around five to six months ago, when Dhillon reportedly approached him regarding a song recording deal with a music company. The complainant arranged a tie-up with company officials, but the deal was not finalised for some reason.

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According to the complaint, when Marwaha explained the difficulties he faced in securing the deal, Dhillon allegedly became enraged, took him to another room, threw him to the floor, kicked and punched him, and caused multiple injuries.

The complainant alleged that during the altercation, the accused pulled out a pistol, pointed it at him, and threatened to kill him. Hearing the commotion, people gathered at the spot, following which the accused fled. While leaving, he allegedly threatened the complainant and his family with dire consequences.

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The injured Marwaha was taken to Civil Hospital, Phase 6, Mohali, for treatment, where he was discharged after receiving first aid.

Based on Marwaha’s complaint at Mataur police station, a case has been registered against Dilpreet Singh Dhillon under Sections 115(2), 126(2), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act.

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