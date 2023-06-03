Punjabi to stay as compulsory subject, clarifies Panjab varsity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Panjab University (PU) issued a statement today, dispelling the confusion and concerns over the status of Punjabi language as a compulsory subject in its BA courses. A PU spokesperson has clarified that Punjabi will continue to be taught in the same manner as it is currently being taught and will remain a compulsory subject throughout all six semesters.

Addressing the issue raised by various stakeholders, including PU faculty members, student leaders, and politicians, the spokesperson categorically stated that there were no plans to remove Punjabi as a compulsory subject under the New Education Policy (NEP). The university remains committed to the preservation and promotion of Punjabi language and culture, said the spokesperson.

Students who have studied Punjabi until Class X will continue to study it as a compulsory subject, following the existing curriculum. However, for those students who have not studied Punjabi till Class X, a new subject, “History of Culture of Punjab”, will be introduced as an alternative.

This clarification comes amidst the recent debate surrounding the categorisation of Punjabi language as an ability enhancement course (AEC) instead of a compulsory subject. The spokesperson emphasised that Punjabi would retain its status as a mandatory subject, with six periods per week, to ensure its proper inclusion in the curriculum.