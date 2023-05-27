Punjabi University couple gets bail in child trafficking case

Mohali, May 26
The court today granted bail to Punjabi University employee couple Charanvir Singh and Parvinder Kaur, alias Sakshi, of Patiala allegedly involved in a child trafficking case.
The duo were granted bail after furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh each.
The police had arrested a Mansa resident, Sunny Dev, alleged kingpin, in the case registered in January this year. He had been absconding for more than three months, but was nabbed by a police team from his home on April 15. A co-accused, Lumbar of Mansa, is absconding.
According to the cops, Patiala resident Charanvir Singh, his wife Parvinder Kaur and Faridkot resident Manjinder Singh and his wife Parvinder Kaur were arrested on January 30. A five-day-old child was rescued from the Punjabi University couple after which two more children, an eight-month-old and a one-and-a-half-year-old, were rescued from them.
The suspects had bought two more children, but they had died, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu
PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...
Austin arrives next week, tech on table
Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June
LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines
Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week