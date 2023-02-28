Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 27

A student of Punjabi University here was allegedly stabbed to death on the campus this afternoon. Navjot Singh, a third-year student of Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at the University College of Engineering (UCoE), succumbed to multiple stab injuries in the stomach. Another student suffered an injury in the head.

‘Individuals of Ferozepur area identified’ We are collecting the requisite information from the university. A number of individuals from the Ferozepur area have been identified and we are investigating the matter. — Varun Sharma, SSP ‘Reason for attack not clear yet’ Campus officials said Navjot Singh was a day scholar. The reason for the stabbing is not yet clear, they added.

Officials on the campus said a number of students, including outsiders, had gathered at the UCoE where some of them got into a verbal confrontation, which led to the stabbing incident. Navjot had suffered multiple stab injuries and was taken to the campus dispensary. “They shifted him to the Government Rajindra Hospital as he had lost a lot of blood. He died during treatment there,” they said.

University Public Relations Officer Daljit Ami said, “The university has collected CCTV footage of the incident and will submit it to the police. The incident took place around 12.15 pm. As per the CCTV footage, around 24 students were present at the site outside the UCoE when some of them got into an altercation. Navjot suffered multiple stab injuries and was taken to the Government Rajindra Hospital.”

The police are investigating the case. The Patiala SSP also paid a visit to the university campus

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma said, “I have paid a visit to the campus after the student was stabbed and died. We are collecting the requisite information from the university. A number of individuals from the Ferozepur area have been identified and we are investigating the matter.”

Some employees of the university, requesting anonymity, said a number of incidents of theft had been reported from the campus in the recent past. “The university needs to look into the law and order situation. Only three days ago, the university security officer, in view of an increase in incidents of theft of two-wheelers from the campus, had directed the security staff to ensure a proper checking at the entry and exit gates,” said a source.