Punjabi University lift hockey trophy

Aman Sood

Patiala, December 25

Punjabi University have won the 45th GS Bains Liberals All-India Hockey Tournament 2022 with a convincing 4-1 rout of the fancied Corps of Signals, Jalandhar, in the final held at Nabha today.

After initial hesitations, Punjabi University boys repeatedly attacked the Army men’s citadel with sharp onslaughts and went ahead 1-0 in 17th minute, converting a penalty corner through Anil. The ability of the university boys to capitalise even half chances inside the circle allowed them to win the match by a comfortable margin.

The Army men initiated early attacks on the university fortress but all went futile.

The university boys were on target in the 32nd minute again when prolific scorer Noel Topno unleashed a hard hit from a penalty corner to forge ahead 2-0. The Army men scored a beautiful goal through skipper Ramandeep, who collected a neat pass on the top of the circle.

However, the university team quickly counter-attacked and increased their lead to 3-1 in 43rd minute when Ankush ran down the left wing and scored after getting past full back Rajat Chandra. The university lads were all over the Army circle and completed their 4-1 victory in the 50th minute with a clean goal by Vikas who did not make any mistake after getting a short pass from Jatinder Gill.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra distributed the prizes.

