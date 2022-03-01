Punjabi varsity emerge archery champs

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 28

Punjabi University, Patiala, have won the All-India Inter-University Archery Championship that concluded at Chandigarh University, Gharuan.

Punjabi University archers won a total of 17 medals, including eight gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze. Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya, Jabalpur, claimed second position with 14 medals (five gold, five silver and four bronze) and Savitribai Phule Pune University claimed third position by bagging six medals (four gold and two silver).

In the men’s overall compound round, Punjabi University won gold medal. Sangampreet Singh Bisla (700) claimed the top position, followed by Sagar Chopra (698). Earlier in Round I, Tanish Deep Singh and Sagar Chopra won gold and silver, respectively, while Aman Saini clinched bronze.

In Round II, Sangampreet Singh Bisla, Mukul Sharma and Parveen Singh claimed top three positions, respectively.

In the men’s compound- Individual Olympic Round, Aman Saini, Nikhil Pareek and Vikash claimed top three positions, respectively, while Mehak Pathak, Srishti Singh and Raginee Marko claimed top three positions, respectively, in the women’s category .

In the men’s compound team round, Punjabi University, won gold by defeating RDV, Jabalpur. Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, claimed third position. In the women’s event, RDV, Jabalpur, Savitribai Phule Pune University and Punjabi University won top three positions, respectively. In the mixed team event, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Punjabi University and Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, won the top three positions, respectively.

In the men’s Indian-Individual Olympic Round, Ashish Jadhal, K Borish Singh and Gurnam Purty claimed the top three positions, while Natasha Dumne, Pushpa and Kajal Antal won the top three positions in the women’s category.