Punjab’s Brar shines as Chhattisgarh face defeat in Ranji fixture

Harpreet Brar claimed seven wickets to help Punjab enforce the follow-on against Chhattisgarh on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy match at the Maharaja Yadavindra PCA International Stadium in Mullanpur.

Chasing Punjab’s first-innings total of 456, Chhattisgarh were bowled out for 206. He was ably supported by Harjas Tandon, who returned figures of 3/68.

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In their second innings, Chhattisgarh once again made a shaky start, reaching 123/3 at stumps. Brar claimed one wicket, while Emanajot Singh Chahal took 2/13.

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Chhattisgarh’s first innings folded cheaply as Brar claimed the first five wickets, reducing the visitors to 45/5. Ayush Pandey (14), Sanidhya Hurkat (4), Ashutosh Singh (16), Sanjeet Desai (5) and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (0) all fell to Brar. The only notable resistance came when Amandeep Khare and Vikalp Tiwari stitched together an 83-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

However, Tandon broke the stand by dismissing Tiwari, who scored 47 off 81 balls, including seven boundaries. Rahul Pradhan (0), the new batter at the crease, became Brar’s sixth victim, while Ajay Mandal (22) and Khare added another 41 runs to provide some respite to the visitors.

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Brar then dismissed Khare, who scored 91 off 154 balls, including 11 boundaries and a six. Tandon accounted for Mandal, further denting Chhattisgarh’s innings. He then dismissed Dev Aditya Singh (2) to wrap up the visitors’ first innings at 206.