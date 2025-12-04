Punjab’s Raj Bhavan renamed Lok Bhavan under Centre’s people-centric rebranding
The renaming is part of a broader national rebranding effort, reflecting the government’s vision of institutions symbolising duty, service, and accessibility
Punjab’s Raj Bhavan has been officially renamed Lok Bhavan, Punjab, effective immediately, as per a notification issued by the Governor’s Secretariat in Chandigarh. This change follows a November 25 directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, instructing states and Union Territories to replace colonial-era titles with more democratic and public-centric names.
The renaming is part of a broader national rebranding effort, reflecting the government’s vision of institutions symbolising duty, service, and accessibility. Similar changes include Rajpath becoming Kartavya Path and the PM’s residence being renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, and PMO complex being renamed Seva Teerth.
The new name, Lok Bhavan, will be used in all official correspondence, signage, and records, marking a significant shift in the Governor’s establishment identity in Punjab.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now