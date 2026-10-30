In the second semi-final, top seed Haryana’s Parth Berwal defeated Atharv Dutta of Jammu & Kashmir 6-2 6-4. In the boys’ U-18 semi-finals, Nanda also recorded win by defeating Sohraab Singh 6-2 6-1 and Prabhroop Singh posted a 6-2 6-1 win over Trishir of Madhya Pradesh 6-2 6-1. Tanya Bhatnagar moved into the girls’ U-16 final by posting a 6-2 6-2 win over Vanshika Yadav.

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