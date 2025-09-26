DT
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab’s Yugraj stuns sixth seed Vrishin at tennis meet

Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 03:22 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
A player in action during the Roots-AITA Tennis Meet.
Eighth seed Punjab’s Yugraj Singh Mahi stunned sixth seed Chandigarh’s Vrishin Awasthi to march into the boys’ U-16 final at the ongoing Roots AITA Challenge Series National Ranking Tennis Championship.

Mahi struggled in the opening set, but manage to pull off a 7-6(3) win. He clinched the match after taking the second set with relative ease 6-3.

In the second semifinal, Sangram Bahadury of Madhya Pradesh recorded a comeback win over third seed Punjab’s Mahijith Singh. Bahadury trailed after losing the opener 3-6, but bounced back strongly with a 6-4 6-2 verdict.

In the boys’ U-18 semis, top seed Punjab’s Sumukh Marya moved ahead by defeating third seed Chandigarh’s Gaurish Madaan in straight sets 6-4 6-4, whereas Haryana’s Advit Tiwari defeated Punjab’s Mahi 7-5 6-2.

The team of Sumukh Marya and Sangram Bhafury posted a 6-0 7-5 win over Aarav Bishnoo and Sankalp Sachdeva to march into the boys’ U-18 doubles final. In the second semi, top seed Charchit Boora and Mahijith Singh defeated Sahil Kumar and Yash Patel 6-1 6-1.

