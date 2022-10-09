Punya Handa of Sector 44 school races to glory

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

Punya Handa of The British School, Sector 44, here, claimed a gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdle race during the Senior State Athletics Meet at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Taniya claimed second position and Shivani finished third.

In the 20,000m walk event, Usha claimed the gold medal, whereas Balveer finished second. In 5,000m event, Preeti, Manisha and Ramandeep Kaur claimed top three positions, respectively.

Tania won gold in high jump, while Tanu claimed silver and Mantasha claimed bronze medal. Krirtika of Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, claimed top podium position in the triple jump event, followed by Prerna at the second position and Reetika at the third spot.