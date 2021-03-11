Punya, Shrejal claim gold in athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

Punya Handa, a student of The British School, Sector 44, won a gold medal in the U-18 women’s 100m hurdle event in the ongoing Chandigarh State Athletics Meet at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Punya claimed the top position in 18:90s, followed by Taniya (21:72s) and Ayushi (25:85s).

Meanwhile, Pushkar Malhotra, a student of DPS, Sector 40, won a silver medal in the boys’ U-16 shot put event. Shrejal Goyal, meanwhile, claimed a 50m gold medal in the girls’ U-10 category by clocking 8:89s. Apiksha (8:93s) and Vanya (9.05s) claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively.

In the 300m girls’ U-16 event, Neelam Yadav (46:17s), Srishty Singh (46:72s) and Vanshika (46:80s) won the top three honours, while in the girls’ U-18 long jump event, Neha Verma (3:56m), Sneh Yadav (3.40m) and Seerat Kaur (3.29m) claimed medals. Nivedita (31.65m) claimed gold medal in the girls’ U-16 discus throw event, followed by Maninder Kaur (29.91m) and Sanna (17.63m). In shot put, Nivedita (8.73m) again bagged a gold medal, followed by Ibadat (7.70m) and Maninder (7.51m).

Tamana claimed a gold medal in 200m girls’ U-16 category by clocking 8.33:59s. Rekha (8.37:68s) and Vanshika Rana (8.44:80s) also claimed medals. Sakshi (15:67s), Himanshi (16:15s) and Sneha (19:05s) excelled in 80m hurdles event.