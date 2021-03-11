Punya, Shrejal claim gold in athletics meet

Chandigarh, August 20
Punya Handa, a student of The British School, Sector 44, won a gold medal in the U-18 women’s 100m hurdle event in the ongoing Chandigarh State Athletics Meet at the Sector 7 Sports Complex. Punya claimed the top position in 18:90s, followed by Taniya (21:72s) and Ayushi (25:85s).
Meanwhile, Pushkar Malhotra, a student of DPS, Sector 40, won a silver medal in the boys’ U-16 shot put event. Shrejal Goyal, meanwhile, claimed a 50m gold medal in the girls’ U-10 category by clocking 8:89s. Apiksha (8:93s) and Vanya (9.05s) claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively.
In the 300m girls’ U-16 event, Neelam Yadav (46:17s), Srishty Singh (46:72s) and Vanshika (46:80s) won the top three honours, while in the girls’ U-18 long jump event, Neha Verma (3:56m), Sneh Yadav (3.40m) and Seerat Kaur (3.29m) claimed medals. Nivedita (31.65m) claimed gold medal in the girls’ U-16 discus throw event, followed by Maninder Kaur (29.91m) and Sanna (17.63m). In shot put, Nivedita (8.73m) again bagged a gold medal, followed by Ibadat (7.70m) and Maninder (7.51m).
Tamana claimed a gold medal in 200m girls’ U-16 category by clocking 8.33:59s. Rekha (8.37:68s) and Vanshika Rana (8.44:80s) also claimed medals. Sakshi (15:67s), Himanshi (16:15s) and Sneha (19:05s) excelled in 80m hurdles event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list
No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...
India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones
MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...
25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach
Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...
Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat
Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...
'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman
Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...