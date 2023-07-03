Pupils ask residents to segregate waste

Mohali, July 2
A field trip was organised by the Municipal Corporation for students of Delhi Public School (DPS) under a door-to-door waste collection and segregation campaign.
Suhani Sharma from the DPS, Chandigarh, led a team of around 10 students during the field trip. They visited residences and motivated people to segregate waste into dry, wet and hazardous trash before handing it over to the collectors.
They watched operations at the material recovery facility of the resource management centre, Phase 3-A; gaushala, construction and demolition waste management unit in the Industrial Area and horticulture waste management unit at the nature park.
