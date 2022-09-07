Pupils of 75 Chandigarh schools to bring plastic waste

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

To raise awareness on the ban on single-use plastic, all students, teachers and support staff of 75 government and private schools will bring plastic waste from home on September 21.

The MC will collect waste from these schools and hand it over to the registered firms involved in processing it.

According to the MC, the 75 schools will be selected in consultation with the UT Education Department. “We will communicate to the schools regarding requirements, such as the kind of plastic they are supposed to bring, information about what plastic is banned in Chandigarh, etc. Mechanism for collection of this plastic waste will be set up,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

“All collected plastic waste will be deposited at an earmarked waste recovery centre where it shall be sorted, categorised and stacked. It shall be weighed as well,” she added.

