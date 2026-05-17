Puppy thrown into dhaba tandoor in Chandigarh burns to death; FIR filed, CCTV scan on

In a shocking case of animal cruelty, a puppy was allegedly thrown alive into a burning tandoor outside a dhaba in Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, Chandigarh, leading to its death.

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The incident took place around 1.40 am on May 16 near Noorani Dhaba in Phase 2, Bapu Dham Colony. Following a complaint by local resident Sanjay Kumar, the Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons at Sector 26 Police Station under Section 11(1)(l) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

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According to the complaint, Sanjay Kumar, who works as a labourer at the Sector 26 Sabzi Mandi, was returning home after work when he saw an unidentified man carrying a puppy near the Sampark Centre. As soon as the man reached outside Noorani Dhaba, he allegedly threw the puppy into a hot tandoor and fled from the spot.

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Sanjay told the police that he immediately rushed towards the tandoor and managed to pull out the puppy with great difficulty. However, by then, the animal had stopped breathing and died. He later buried the puppy near Sukhna Choe in Bapu Dham Colony. He also told the police that he could identify the accused if produced before him.

Based on the complaint, ASI Vikram of Police Post Bapu Dham Colony initiated the process for registration of the FIR. The case was formally registered as FIR No. 58, dated May 16, 2026, and investigation has been initiated.

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Animal rights activists termed the incident “barbaric” and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

Chandigarh People for Animals (PFA) coordinator Saarthak Jain said the organisation was closely monitoring the investigation and reviewing CCTV footage from the area along with the police to identify the culprit.

“No one involved in such a horrific act will be spared. We will take the case to its logical conclusion and will not let the accused go scot-free,” Jain said.

He added, “Cruelty towards animals is not just a legal offence but also reflects a dangerous moral collapse in society. Strict action is necessary to send a strong message.”