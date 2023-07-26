Purab apartments: Now, apply for allotment by August 18

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 25

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has extended the scheme for allotment of 550 Purab Premium Apartments to August 18. The scheme was earlier scheduled to close on July 31.

GMADA Chief Administrator Rajiv Kumar Gupta said due to incessant rain over the past few days, people could not get ample time to apply under the scheme.

Those interested in getting the application financed from bank could not get it done as public dealing was badly affected due to a flood-like situation in several areas in the state, he said. So, it had been decided to extend the scheme, added the Chief Administrator.

GMADA has offered 550 ready-to-move apartments situated in Sector 88, the possession of which would be handed over to the successful allottees following the payment of 25 per cent amount.

